MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $9.37 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,623,501,286 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

