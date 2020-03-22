Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,509 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

