MVL (MVL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,871.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $126,871.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, IDEX, IDCM, UEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

