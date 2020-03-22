Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Myokardia comprises about 6.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Myokardia worth $73,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Myokardia by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $6,945,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $45.35 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $2,212,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.