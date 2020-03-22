MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

