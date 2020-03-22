Myriad Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,725,105,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.