NAGA Reaches Market Cap of $727,784.01 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $727,784.01 and approximately $130.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.04316624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

