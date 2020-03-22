Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

