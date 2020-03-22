Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

NLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

