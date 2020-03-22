NavCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,175.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $27,175.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036884 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,223,387 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

