NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NCR earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NCR stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

