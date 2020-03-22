Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179,317.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Neblio has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $179,317.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005984 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005977 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,153,901 coins and its circulating supply is 15,557,812 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

