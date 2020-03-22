Nectar (NEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $215.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00093773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,975.55 or 0.99897487 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00078105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.