Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $46.15 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and $3.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007498 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,110,820,749 coins and its circulating supply is 13,792,553,684 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

