Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Netflix stock opened at $332.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

