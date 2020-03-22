Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.83

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.83. 10,853,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,851. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

