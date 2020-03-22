Neutral Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $80,089.59 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00016930 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,089.59 and approximately $5,375.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.90 or 0.04371184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

