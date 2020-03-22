Neutral Dollar Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00016484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,133.52 and $4,001.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.04315079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

