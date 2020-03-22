New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

