NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $732,703.64 and approximately $72.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00609611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, YoBit, Graviex and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.