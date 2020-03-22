Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.26 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, DDEX and Bitbns. Nexo has a total market cap of $55.26 million and $8.83 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

