NEXT (NET) Price Down 15.2% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00008376 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $60,521.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00605339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

