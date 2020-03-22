Nexty Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a total market cap of $384,254.98 and $5,427.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

