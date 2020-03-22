Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $267,136.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,824.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.02111513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.03490062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00609720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00656517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00079258 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00506909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,491,598,575 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,348,575 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.