Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $32,741.42 and approximately $73.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.