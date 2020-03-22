Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $511,206.45 and $8.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.02701970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00191259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00034046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

