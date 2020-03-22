Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.04 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.