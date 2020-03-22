Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 31,412 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,412 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.80.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.89 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average is $214.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

