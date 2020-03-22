NIX Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, NIX has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. NIX has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $66,763.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.02105556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.03495974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00658778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00078664 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00513651 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017065 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

