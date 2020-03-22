NOIA Network Price Down 1.3% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $21,624.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.04319346 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00069154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003810 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

