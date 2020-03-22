Noir 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $764.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $412,779.53 and approximately $764.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,297,849 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.