NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0004

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $222,961.12 and approximately $668.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001668 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,577,910 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

