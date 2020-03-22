Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC

Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up 0.2% of Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,973,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,976. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

