Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $17.86 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

