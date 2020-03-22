North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 2,323,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,957. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

