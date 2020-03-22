North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cfra increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

REGN stock traded down $51.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.45. 2,027,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

