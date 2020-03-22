North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 5,138 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 4.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 9,676,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903,783. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

