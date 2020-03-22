Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,749. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.