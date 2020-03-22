Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.