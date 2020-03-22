Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.25. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 1,274,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,140. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

