NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.09% of NorthWestern worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.25 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

