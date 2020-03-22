Novacoin Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $338,647.06 and $734.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,836.65 or 1.00210188 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000951 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

