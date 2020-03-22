Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVCR opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Novocure has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -745.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

