NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of NOW worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $612.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

