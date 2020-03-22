NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NRG stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 6,080,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

