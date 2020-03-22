NuBits Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. NuBits has a total market cap of $437,276.02 and $549.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuBits has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

