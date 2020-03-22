NuBits (USNBT) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. NuBits has a total market cap of $441,572.14 and approximately $42.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuBits has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

