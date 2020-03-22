Nucleus Vision Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $1.23 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BITBOX, WazirX and Bitbns. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.04298256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00068649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, BITBOX, CoinBene, Upbit, Koinex, Bitrue, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.