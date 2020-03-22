Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0004 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bittrex, IDEX and Zebpay. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Zebpay, Koinex, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitrue, BITBOX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

