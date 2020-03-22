Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,123,000 after acquiring an additional 371,385 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nucor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Nucor by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

